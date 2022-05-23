I'm not running your Twitter account, Musk tells Pune techie

Elon Musk may not wish to launch Tesla in India owing to high customs duty but he is fond of replying regularly to Pranay Pathole, a Pune-based Indian working as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Twitter.



On Monday, Musk said that he is not running Pathole's Twitter account.



Pathole, who has more than 1.6 lakh followers, tweeted: "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter accounts. YES."