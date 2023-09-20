The China-US chip wars: Why technology-denial regimes don’t work

The chip wars between the US and China show no sign of abating, as the US tries to stop the influx of advanced chips—sub 7nm chips, GPUs, 5G chipsets—and the lithographic machines that manufacture such chips.

The US had started with sanctions that made it impossible for Huawei to manufacture its top-of-the-range processors at the heart of 5G mobile phones. The US had then progressively widened the sanctions to advanced chip manufacturing lithographic machines and high-end computing processors, like the GPUs from Nvidia.

These GPUs power the new thrust on generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models like ChatGPT. Nvidia has emerged as the global heavyweight in the electronics manufacturing sector with its GPUs, a market capitalisation of 1.2 trillion dollars and becoming the world’s 6th largest company by market cap.

The recent news of Huawei releasing its Mate 60 Pro mobile phones, which it claims are ‘satellite- compatible’, has shocked the US industry. Various tech experts have examined the phone, including those from Bloomberg, and conclude that Beijing is ‘making early progress in a push to circumvent US efforts to contain its ascent’.

The chipset—according to a China Global Television Network (CGTN) post on X—is Huawei’s ‘first higher-end processor’ since the US imposed sanctions. The chipset was manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

There is now enough evidence produced by Bloomberg and other independent analysts that these claims are valid. In that case, it shows again that technology denial regimes do not work. The Semiconductor Industry Association and Boston Consulting Group had argued this in their 2021 report ‘Strengthening the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain in an Uncertain Era’.

They had said that delinking from the Chinese market would lead to China developing its indigenous manufacturing base and deny the US companies the large surplus they currently make from the Chinese market.