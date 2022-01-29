The Donbas conflict: What Moscow wants from Ukraine

Reports of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine have dominated the Western media in the past few weeks. The reports presumed there would be a ground invasion followed by occupation of Ukraine by Russia. The Ukrainian forces warding off the invasion was not even deemed as a possibility.

But is Moscow willing to have a military showdown? The word ‘showdown’ because this correspondent believes the willingness is there on the part of Moscow. First, even after years of requests and threats, Russia has not been able to stop NATO from creeping further east. NATO is now literally at the borders of Russia.

Collective Russian memory remembers that every attack on it, by Napoleon, Nazi Germany or the Polish-Lithuanian Rus, had come through what is now Ukraine and Belarus. There is no way Russia can let these countries become part of NATO. It is an existential threat.

Russia also understands that as years go by, and Ukraine stalls on the peaceful solution of Donbas Question, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supplied by NATO allies, is also closing the gap both qualitatively and quantitatively.

The supply of Turkish TB2 Drones to Ukraine changed the fate of the Karabakh War last year and has altered the military balance at the Donbas Front. A few dozen TB2 Drones might not pose a threat to a superpower like Russia but can be effective against Donbas separatists. And Russia wouldn’t just roll over and play dead as its brethren are butchered in the East.

Ukraine is also developing long-range tactical ballistic missiles. That, unlike TB2, would be a serious threat to Russia. All these factors have made Russia understand that a showdown in the future will be more costly than doing it now.