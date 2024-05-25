The War on Gaza: What the global student outrage is really up against

The student movement against the brutal Israeli invasion of Gaza started with the first Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University, which saw more than a hundred demonstrators arrested on 18 April 2024.

On 23 April, Columbia students staged a walkout at the university campus in Washington DC and posted a call on social media for students of other universities: ‘We will seize our universities and force the administration to divest from any Israeli connections, for the people of Gaza! Join the popular university, take back our institutions.’

On 25 April, students at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) set up a Gaza Solidarity Encampment inside their university campus.

On 26 April, police dismantled the encampment, arresting 132 protesters and shooting at them with rubber bullets.

On the same day, students from Georgetown University and George Washington University established a joint encampment in response to the International Court of Justice’s ruling that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention set by the UN.

They were later joined by students from Howard University, George Mason University, University of Maryland and Baltimore.