The Godfather from Colombo: Down but not out yet? Rise & fall of the Rajapaksas is a morality tale

Soon after his forces brutally quelled the dreaded LTTE militarily and ended decades of violence, a triumphant Mahinda Rajapaksa flew to New Delhi to assuage Indian worries about the Tamil population in Sri Lanka. Indian diplomats and foreign correspondents recall that while he maintained suitable decorum during official meetings, in his hotel suite, a raucous Mahinda regaled his audience with stories of how pathetic the Indians were to fall for his assurances.

He slapped his thighs, as though readying for a bout of wrestling, and continued to exude the crude machismo of the victorious alpha male even while speaking with Indian guests. He had asked India to support his efforts to revive the country’s economy, battered by decades of war. But those development efforts were only intended for the Sinhala majority south. He would leave India to pay for the northern ‘lungis’.

He wasted the 2009 opportunity to unite all the people of the country, choosing instead to deliberately pander to Sinhala, Buddhist chauvinism. But hours before he sent his resignation letter to younger brother President Gotabaya, Mahinda visited a particularly revered Buddhist shrine in the sacred city of Anuradhapura to seek divine assistance to continue in power. Instead, he faced angry crowds of the once faithful followers now turned foes, among them large sections of the robed clergy, who ran and heckled him out of there.