'The Office' to get Arabic remake, cameras will roll in June

The plan is for the twenty-episode show to air on MBC's linear TV channels, and stream on its Shahid VIP streaming platform later this year. The Saudi adaptation is set in a courier services company, with the main character played by Saleh Abuamrh, who plays Malik Al-Tuwaifi, the company's self-absorbed yet lovable boss.



Also joining the cast are Fahad Albutairi; Nawaf Alshobaili; Saad Aziz; Adhwa Fahad, Razan Mansour; Reem Busati; and Hisham Hawsawi, among other local talents.



Commenting on the development, Andre Renaud, SVP format sales for BBC Studios said in a statement accessed by 'Variety', "Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humour, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves, still rings just as true."