The state of California versus Big Oil

Big changes sometimes come without big headlines. One such took place last month in California, the largest and the most productive state in the US, which contributes around 15 per cent of the US GDP and would, by itself, form the world’s fifth largest economy.

California took the unusual step of suing global giants of the oil and gas industry and their trade association and mouthpiece, the American Petroleum Institute (API).

The charges include accelerating climate change, deception, and lying to the people. The case will test new waters as it pushes to extend the damages that can be imposed on American corporates, with regards to the standards they follow, the integrity of their operations and public messaging, as well as the nature and character of the business in the age of climate change.

The five companies that have been sued are Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and Chevron. In 2022, they reported a combined net profit of around $180 billion, riding on increased demand in the aftermath of Covid-19, aided by price gouging amid the disruption and uncertainties caused by events like the conflict in Ukraine.

Some might see this unprecedented comeback as the expansion that comes ahead of a star moving towards certain death, the self-destroying explosion of a supergiant. Yet, the numbers reveal that Big Oil has ample profits to rake in even if it’s all downhill from here.