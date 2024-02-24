There should be no Israeli reoccupation of Gaza: US secy of state

The new Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal and inconsistent with international law, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said, reversing a Trump-era policy.

At a joint press conference with Argentine foreign minister Diana Mondino in Buenos Aires, Blinken said he was disappointed with Israel's latest plans for settlement expansion.

“We have seen the reports, and I have to say we’re disappointed in the announcement. It’s been long-standing US policy under Republican and Democratic administrations alike that new settlements are counter-productive to reaching an enduring peace,” Blinken said in response to a question.

“They’re also inconsistent with international law. Our administration maintains a firm opposition to settlement expansion. And in our judgement, this only weakens — it doesn’t strengthen — Israel’s security,” said the senior American diplomat, a day after Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich indicated that more than 3,000 new residences would be added to the settlements.

The statement comes amid the Biden administration's latest shift away from the pro-Israel policies pursued by former president Donald Trump, whose administration reversed the US policy to declare that settlements did not violate international law. In 2019, under Trump, then secretary of state Mike Pompeo claimed “the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law".