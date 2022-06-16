Thousands of civilians stuck in key Ukrainian city

The UN has warned that thousands of civilians are stuck in Severodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's Luhansk region where fierce battles are currently raging, with essential supplies running out.



All three bridges into Severodonetsk have been destroyed as a result of the fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces, the BBC reported.



Capturing Severodonetsk and the nearby city of Lysychansk would give Moscow control of the entire Luhansk region, much of which is already controlled by Russian-backed separatists.



Speaking to the BBC, spokesperson for the UN's Humanitarian Affairs office Saviano Abreu said that many of the the stranded civilians were sheltering in bunkers beneath the city's Azot chemical plant.