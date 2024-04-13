Three journalists injured in Israeli shelling in Gaza Strip

At least three Palestinian journalists were injured in an Israeli shelling targeting them at the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian sources said.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua news agency on Friday, 13 April, that the Israeli artillery fired a shell towards a group of journalists while they were covering events in the Nusseirat camp.

On Thursday, the Israeli army announced the start of a surprise military operation on the outskirts of the Nusseirat camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

Medical sources told Xinhua news agency that the three injured journalists arrived at the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. One of them suffered an amputation of his right foot and scattered shrapnel wounds on his body, while the other two sustained moderate injuries.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the incident.