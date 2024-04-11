6,000 workers from India to be brought to Israel during April-May

More than 6,000 Indian workers will arrive in Israel during April and May to help the country's construction sector meet a labour shortage following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

They will be will be brought to Israel on "air shuttle" following a joint decision by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), finance ministry and the construction and housing ministry on subsidising charter flights, a statement issued by the Israeli government late Wednesday, 10 April said.

The construction industry of Israel employs workers in specific fields where there is a lack of Israeli workers.

The largest group of about 80,000 workers came from the Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank and another 17,000 from the Gaza Strip. But a huge majority of them had their work permit revoked after conflict started in October.

The statement said this is the “largest number of foreign workers arriving in Israel for the construction sector in a short time".

"Thanks to the joint financing of the PMO, the finance ministry and the construction and housing ministry, it was agreed approximately one week ago on the arrival of over 6,000 workers from India during April and May on an 'air shuttle' following the subsidising of charter flights," it said.

The statement was released after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting at the PMO here amid an acute shortage of workers that has stalled several projects, causing concerns of increasing cost of living and also friction between various government bodies and businesses.

The workers from India are being brought to Israel under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement between to the countries.

On Tuesday last week, 64 construction workers from India arrived in Israel under the agreement. There will be a series of arrivals in the coming weeks, a total of 850 by mid-April.

A little over 900 construction workers have arrived from India during the last few months through the B2B route, involving human resources agencies in both countries.