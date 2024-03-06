Indian embassy urges nationals in Israel to relocate amid rising tensions

The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Tuesday, 5 March, urging its nationals to move to safer areas in the country, a day after a missile fired from Lebanon killed one Indian and injured two others.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel," the mission said in an advisory posted on various social media platforms.

"The embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory added.

At around 11 am on Monday, an anti-tank missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a Moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel.

Patnibin Maxwell, 30, from Kollam in Kerala, was killed in the attack.

Bush Joseph George, 31, from Vazhathope; and Paul Melvin, 28, from Vagamon in Kerala as well were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.