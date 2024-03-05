India deeply troubled by conflict in Gaza: Ambassador Kamboj

India is "deeply troubled" by the conflict in Gaza that has raged on for nearly five months now, the country's envoy to the UN has said, asserting that the loss of civilian lives and the resulting humanitarian crisis is "clearly unacceptable".

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, Ruchira Kamboj, said this while addressing a UN General Assembly meeting on the 'Use of Veto' on Monday, 4 March.

“The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to large scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children….this has also resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable,” Kamboj told the UNGA.

She said that India has been "deeply troubled by the conflict in Gaza that has been raging for nearly five months now."

"The humanitarian crisis has deepened, and the region and beyond have seen rising instability,” India's top diplomat to the UN said.

The General Assembly held the plenary debate on the ‘Use of the veto’ after the US cast a veto in the UN Security Council last month, leading to the failure of the Council to adopt a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Kamboj told the UNGA that India’s position on the conflict has been clear, and New Delhi has strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict.

“It is critical to prevent further escalation of violence and hostilities. It is imperative to avoid the loss of civilian lives in any conflict situation,” she said.

Kamboj underlined that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza must be scaled up immediately to avert a further deterioration in the situation. She urged all parties to come together in this endeavour and welcomed the efforts of the UN and the international community.

"India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to do so," she said.