Gaza: "Let's get a ceasefire," calls US vice president Kamala Harris

She further said that the Israeli government must ensure that humanitarian personnel, sites and convoys are not targeted—"and they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water and fuel can reach those in need".

Harris also hit out at Hamas, saying that the group cannot control Gaza, and the threat it poses to the people of Israel "must be eliminated".

"Hamas has shown no regard for innocent life, including for the people of Gaza, who have suffered under its rule for almost two decades. And Hamas still holds dozens of hostages, for nearly 150 days now — innocent men and women, including American citizens, who were brutally taken from their homes and from a concert," she added.

About truce talks, Harris said: "Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal... Let's get a ceasefire. Let's reunite the hostages with their families. And let's provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza."

Ed: The US, like Israel, regards Hamas as a terrorist organisation. Gaza is currently governed by a Hamas administration.