War on Gaza: US plans to airdrop aid for Palestine—will it work?

The United States plans to begin airdrops of aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip in the coming days, President Joe Biden announced on Friday, 1 March.

"We're going to join with our friends in providing airdrops," Biden told reporters at the White House.

He also said the flow of aid into Gaza was insufficient and that he wanted hundreds more aid trucks to get into the enclave.

"Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere near enough," Biden added. "Innocent lives are on the line and children's lives are on the line."

Israel supported the international airdrop efforts, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.

"The Israelis have tried airdrops themselves and they're supportive of our efforts to do the same," he said.

Biden announced the move after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others wounded on Thursday, 29 February, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds rushed to pull goods from an aid convoy.