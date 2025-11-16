Three killed in Gaza strikes; West Bank raid claims life of Palestinian teen
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed over 69,000 Palestinians and wounded 170,703, according to Palestinian authorities
Gaza’s scarred horizon saw fresh grief on Sunday as Israeli attacks in the south claimed the lives of at least three Palestinians, adding to a toll that has already hollowed out entire families and neighbourhoods, the Al Jazeera reported.
In the occupied West Bank, sorrow deepened further when a young man was shot dead during an Israeli raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent told Al Jazeera — another life folded into a conflict that shows no mercy.
In Gaza, the dead continue to return home long after their final breath. Israel has handed over 15 more bodies of Palestinians detained during the war, bringing to 330 the number delivered back since the 10 October ceasefire — a grim procession of loss that has become routine.
Meanwhile, the displaced of Gaza City endure a new cruelty: torrential rains that soaked their meagre tents, turning makeshift camps into pools of cold water and mud. Families already stripped of home, livelihood, and certainty now battle the elements with little more than plastic sheets for cover.
The United Nations has warned that Israeli restrictions on aid have left hundreds of thousands without proper shelter, forcing them to weather both war and winter with bare hands.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 69,187 Palestinians and wounded 170,703, according to Palestinian authorities — a staggering human ledger that grows by the day. On the Israeli side, 1,139 people were killed during the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023, and around 200 were taken captive.
Amid ruined homes, flooded tents, and the relentless thrum of drones overhead, Gaza continues to breathe — battered, but unbowed.
