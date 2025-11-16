Three killed in Gaza strikes; West Bank raid claims life of Palestinian teen

Gaza’s scarred horizon saw fresh grief on Sunday as Israeli attacks in the south claimed the lives of at least three Palestinians, adding to a toll that has already hollowed out entire families and neighbourhoods, the Al Jazeera reported.

In the occupied West Bank, sorrow deepened further when a young man was shot dead during an Israeli raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent told Al Jazeera — another life folded into a conflict that shows no mercy.

In Gaza, the dead continue to return home long after their final breath. Israel has handed over 15 more bodies of Palestinians detained during the war, bringing to 330 the number delivered back since the 10 October ceasefire — a grim procession of loss that has become routine.