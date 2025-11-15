UN reacts after heavy rains flood displaced families in Gaza

Heavy rains have swept across the Gaza Strip, turning already fragile displacement sites into waterlogged expanses of misery. Thousands of families — uprooted and living in makeshift shelters — saw what little they had left drenched or destroyed.

Against this backdrop, humanitarians are scrambling to provide emergency shelter support and have deployed rapid-response teams, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

OCHA described how the downpour struck with cruel force, soaking belongings, collapsing temporary structures and leaving families exposed to the biting cold. Health and protection risks have surged, especially for older people, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups struggling to endure conditions that grow harsher by the day.

Humanitarian partners warned that meaningful flood prevention is nearly impossible: equipment needed to drain water from tented settlements or clear solid waste and rubble simply does not exist in Gaza. Meanwhile, millions of essential shelter items — from tents and tarpaulins to bedding and kitchen sets — remain stuck in Jordan, Egypt and Israel, awaiting permissions that have yet to come through.

OCHA said that since the 10 October ceasefire, Israeli authorities have denied 23 requests from nine aid partners seeking to bring nearly 4,000 pallets of critical supplies into Gaza — supplies that include tents, sealing kits, blankets and other necessities.