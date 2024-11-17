Three paramedics killed, 11 injured in Israeli raids on Lebanon

Three paramedics were killed and 11 others injured in Israeli raids on southern Lebanon, media reported.

One paramedic was killed and seven others injured in an Israeli raid targeting the town of Borj Rahal in the Tyre district, whereas two paramedics from the civil defence were killed and four others wounded in an Israeli drone raid on the village of Kfar Tebnit, east of the city of Nabatieh, the Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.

According to Lebanese security sources, Israeli warplanes and drones on Saturday, 16 November, launched 12 raids on nine villages and towns across Lebanon, while Israeli artillery shelled seven Lebanese villages and towns, causing injuries.

Supported by armoured vehicles, Israeli infantry forces on Saturday morning tried to infiltrate into Lebanon through the southern Lebanese border village of al-Dhahira and the axis of Tayr Harfa and Jibbain, where they were having violent clashes with Hezbollah fighters, according to the NNA.