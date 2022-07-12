Three titles featuring BTS to stream on Disney+

Three titles featuring K-pop superstar BTS will be available on Disney+ under a deal between the streamer and the entertainment company behind the group, the companies said on Tuesday.



The titles are 'BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', a 4K film featuring the band's live concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021, and 'In the Soop: Friendcation', a travel show starring BTS member V, Park Seo-jun of 'Itaewon Class' and 'Parasite' star Choi Woo-shik among others, reports Yonhap.