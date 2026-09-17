Tibet group urges ​Trump to press Xi on Panchen Lama’s release

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has urged US President Donald Trump to publicly press Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tibet and seek the release of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, amid concerns over the alleged use of artificial intelligence to monitor Tibetan groups.

The advocacy organisation made the appeal on Wednesday (local time), ahead of Xi’s planned visit to Washington. It called on Trump to push for the resumption of Sino-Tibetan dialogue without preconditions, including talks involving representatives of the Dalai Lama and elected Tibetan leaders.

ICT president Tencho Gyatso said Trump should use his meeting with Xi to advance dialogue on Tibet, particularly over what the organisation described as growing threats to Tibetan identity.

“President Trump must therefore uphold this policy and use his meeting with Xi to press for the resumption of Sino-Tibetan dialogue -- especially at this critical juncture, when China’s new, so-called ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Law’ threatens the very foundations of Tibetan identity,” Gyatso said.

ICT also called for the repeal of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law and an end to policies it described as forced assimilation. The organisation alleged that Chinese authorities have interfered in Buddhist institutions, demolished monastic residences and separated Tibetan children from their families through state-run boarding schools.