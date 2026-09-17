US Congress clears Trump’s 100 pc tariff Bill targeting India, China

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation targeting Russia’s energy sector, political figures and “shadow fleet” of tankers, while authorising President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The House voted 262-159 in favour of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The legislation, which was approved by the Senate in an 86-11 vote on 7 August, will now be sent to Trump for his signature.

The measure could expose India to significant additional US tariffs at a time when New Delhi and Washington are negotiating a preliminary trade agreement. India has also increased its purchases of Russian oil compared with last year.

Under the legislation, tariffs of up to 100 per cent may be imposed on countries that rank among the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas by volume during the 12 months preceding the law’s enactment.

To face the tariffs, these countries must also have knowingly made fresh purchases of Russian crude more than 30 days after the legislation becomes law. Countries identified as being among the five largest facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion could also be targeted.

The President would, however, have the authority to waive the sanctions when considered to be in the US national interest.

Countries that have taken significant steps to reduce their imports of Russian natural gas could be exempted. The exemption would also apply where a country’s purchases account for less than 15 per cent of Russia’s total gas exports.