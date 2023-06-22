Titanic submarine search: Rescue efforts critical, just 3 hrs of oxygen left

A massive search for a missing submersible near the wreckage of the Titanic has reached the critical stage on Thursday, June 22, with only three hours remaining before the five people on board run out of oxygen.

The vessel had started with a total of 96 hours of emergency oxygen, which is predicted to run out by roughly 7:15 pm IST in a best-case scenario where the occupants may have tried to conserve air.

However, more cautious estimates suggest they may in fact be already out of air, and the search is at risk of becoming a recovery, rather than a rescue mission now.

The rescue organisers rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping to locate the tiny vessel after detecting rhythmic underwater sounds for a second straight day.

The OceanGate Titan submersible went missing on Sunday, June 18, on its trip to survey the remains of the Titanic, which sunk in April 1912 and is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometres) below the surface of the North Atlantic.