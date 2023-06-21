Titanic submarine search: Banging noises heard
Rescuers heard banging noises thought to have originated from the Titan submersible missing in the North Atlantic while on a voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic.
Rescuers using sonar to search for the missing Titanic submersible with five people onboard detected underwater "banging" sounds in the North Atlantic where the craft vanished two days earlier, the US Coast Guard said on Twitter.
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area which led to relocation of remotely operated vehicle's rescue operations "in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," it said.
"Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue."
A Canadian aircraft involved in the search "heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard," said an internal email sent to US Department of Homeland Security officials, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
A separate piece by CNN News also reported the detection of banging sounds, citing an internal US Government memo which did not clarify when the noises were heard Tuesday, for how long, or what might have caused them.
This comes amid growing fears for the five people aboard, as the vessel only had enough oxygen for up to 96 hours when it set out on Sunday morning.
On Tuesday, Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said the submarine had "about 40 hours of breathable air" left.
Who was on board?
Prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were on board the vessel in the North Atlantic, their family said in a statement. Dawood is the vice chairman of one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan, Engro Corporation, which has stakes in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies.
British billionaire Hamish Harding is also among the passengers, according to a social media post from a family member. Harding had earlier posted about his expedition on Instagram that he was proud to join OceanGate's Titanic mission.
"Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023," he wrote.
OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush was also later confirmed by the company to be on board.
