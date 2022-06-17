Too early to say whether I will be around for 50-over World Cup in India: Morgan

England begin their build-up to the mega-event with a three-match ODI series next week against the Netherlands, and Morgan said that while he has the country's best interest in mind, he is going to take his future as it comes.



"That's (ODI World Cup) a long way away. I need to get to the T20 World Cup first (this year in Australia). I'm going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body. Am I still contributing on and off the field, within the team?" Morgan was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.



"I will be as honest as I have been with everybody since I started the captaincy. At the moment, I still feel like I can contribute to a World Cup win. That's an important driver for me. I genuinely have the best interests of the team at heart," he added.