Torrential rain batters Spain’s eastern region, death toll climbs to 95

At least 95 people have been killed in flooding as torrential rain battered Spain's eastern region of Valencia and the neighbouring provinces of Albacete and Cuenca, according to Angel Victor Torres, Minister for Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory.

Exceptionally heavy rainfall, totalling over 400 litres per square metre, flooded parts of Valencia and the provinces of Albacete and Cuenca within just a few hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

More than 60 roads have been closed due to flooding, including major highways along the eastern coast and between Madrid and Valencia, reports Xinhua news agency. Local train services have been halted, and the high-speed rail connection between Valencia and the capital is also suspended.