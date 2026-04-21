Tourist killed and several injured in shooting at Teotihuacán pyramids
Gunman opens fire on visitors at historic Mexican site before taking his own life
A gunman has opened fire on tourists at the ancient Teotihuacán complex in Mexico, killing a Canadian national and injuring at least 13 others, authorities have confirmed.
The attack unfolded late on Monday morning at the Pyramid of the Moon, one of the site’s most prominent structures, where dozens of visitors had gathered. Witnesses reported that the assailant, positioned on top of the pyramid, began shooting as crowds attempted to flee.
Officials said the gunman later died from a self-inflicted wound. A firearm, knife and ammunition were recovered at the scene.
Local authorities confirmed that at least seven people sustained gunshot injuries, while others were hurt amid the chaos, though details of those injuries have not been disclosed. Those taken to hospital included six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, two Brazilians and one Canadian.
Footage circulating in local media appeared to show the attacker standing on the pyramid’s summit while gunshots rang out and visitors scrambled for safety. Witnesses described scenes of panic as people either lay flat on the ground or rushed down the steep steps in an attempt to escape.
A tour guide present at the site said some visitors dropped to the ground in fear while others began descending, prompting further gunfire. Another group reportedly remained motionless on the platform to avoid drawing attention.
Brenda Lee, a visitor from Vancouver, said she initially mistook the sound of gunfire for fireworks before realising the danger. She described how large crowds attempted to evacuate as shots continued, with some individuals resorting to desperate measures to escape.
The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at the popular tourist destination. In previous years, visitors were subject to screening checks before entering the site, though such measures have since been discontinued.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences and confirmed that a full investigation was under way. She also stated she had been in contact with the Canadian embassy following the attack.
Canada’s foreign minister Anita Anand described the incident as a “horrific act of gun violence”, confirming that one Canadian had been killed and another injured.
The Teotihuacán complex, located on the outskirts of Mexico City, is one of the country’s most significant historical and cultural landmarks. Built by ancient civilisations, it attracts millions of visitors each year and remains a key site for international tourism.
With PTI inputs