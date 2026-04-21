Tourist killed and several injured in shooting at Teotihuacán pyramids

A gunman has opened fire on tourists at the ancient Teotihuacán complex in Mexico, killing a Canadian national and injuring at least 13 others, authorities have confirmed.

The attack unfolded late on Monday morning at the Pyramid of the Moon, one of the site’s most prominent structures, where dozens of visitors had gathered. Witnesses reported that the assailant, positioned on top of the pyramid, began shooting as crowds attempted to flee.

Officials said the gunman later died from a self-inflicted wound. A firearm, knife and ammunition were recovered at the scene.

Local authorities confirmed that at least seven people sustained gunshot injuries, while others were hurt amid the chaos, though details of those injuries have not been disclosed. Those taken to hospital included six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, two Brazilians and one Canadian.

Footage circulating in local media appeared to show the attacker standing on the pyramid’s summit while gunshots rang out and visitors scrambled for safety. Witnesses described scenes of panic as people either lay flat on the ground or rushed down the steep steps in an attempt to escape.