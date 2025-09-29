Tragedy strikes Michigan: Deadly church attack claims 4 lives; shooter killed

At least four people were killed and eight others injured on Sunday, 28 September, in a shocking attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, a small community northwest of Detroit. Authorities say the incident began when a shooter drove his car into the church during a large service and opened fire with an assault rifle, before setting the building ablaze.

Police have identified the shooter as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, a former US marine and Iraq war veteran. Sanford was killed by police after exchanging gunfire at the scene. Investigators are now searching his home and phone records to determine a possible motive for the attack.

Grand Blanc Township police chief William Renye confirmed that two additional victims were found in the debris after the building caught fire, bringing the death toll to four.