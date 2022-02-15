Trudeau declares emergency to end truck blockades

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared a public order emergency for the first time in the country's history to support provinces in ending the ongoing blockades caused by the ongoing anti-Covid truckers protests.



Addressing the media in Ottawa on Monday, Trudeau said that he invoked the Emergencies Act to give the federal government extra and "temporary" powers to handle the issue, adding the move targets to those areas in need, not the whole country, reports Xinhua news agency.



The Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in the 1980s, provides special powers to respond to emergency scenarios affecting public welfare (natural disasters, disease outbreaks), public order (civil unrest), and international emergencies or war emergencies.



"It is now clear that there are serious challenges to law enforcement's ability to effectively enforce the law. This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people's jobs and restoring confidence in our institutions," he said.