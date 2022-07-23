Trump aide Bannon held guilty of contempt of Congress

Bannon did neither.



Despite having left the Trump administration in 2017 as senior advisor to President Trump, he had claimed the cover of Trump's executive privilege to defy the subpoena. The committee rejected his plea and referred the case to the department of justice to determine if he needed to be prosecuted. He was indicted in February on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.



Just ahead of the start of the trial, though, Bannon dropped his defiance and offered to testify. Trump also gave him a letter granting him exemption from executive privilege. But the select committee rejected his offer and the court refused to stop or delay the trial.



The select committee's interest in Bannon stemmed from a perception that he may have played a role in the planning and executing of the January 6 insurrection.



Bannon had infamously predicted the January 6 riots. "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," Bannon had said on a right-wing radio talk show on January 5, the day before. A clip from that show was played by the select committee of the House of Representatives at a hearing in July. "It's all converging, and now we're on, as they say, the point of attack," he had added.