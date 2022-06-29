Trump knew January 6 rioters were armed, scuffled with bodyguard: Aide

He lunged at the steering when to take control. The head of his security detail held his arm and told Trump to let go of the steering wheel. "Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel, and when Mr. Ornato (the national security council official) had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles," Hutchinson said.



Trump's final days in the White House were chaotic. He once got so enraged by an interview given by former Attorney General Bill Barr - that the 2020 presidential election was largely fair - that he flung his food at the wall. This was not the only time he had done that, she said.



"There were several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go on to the floor and likely break or go everywhere," she said of the president.



Hutchinson's explosive testimony was a surprise sixth public hearing of the committee that has built a case showing the January 6 insurrection was planned, and not spontaneous, and that Trump had a role in it. Since the first hearing, one official who participated in Trump's lie has been raided by the department of justice and another has had his mobile seized from him.