US should prioritise school security funding over Ukraine aid: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump said that the Washington government should prioritise funding for school security in the country rather than sending aid to the war-torn Ukraine.



Trump made the remarks on Friday at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) ongoing three-day annual convention in Houston, which comes just three days after the deadly shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.



Addressing thousands of supporters, the former President said: "We spent trillions in Iraq and Afghanistan, and got nothing for it. Before we nation-build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children in our own nation."



Trump also rejected calls for tightened gun controls, saying decent Americans should be allowed firearms to defend themselves against "evil", the BBC reported.



He instead proposed a "top-to-bottom overhaul" of school safety, with fortified single points of entry including metal detectors and at least one armed police officer on every campus, and also accused Democrats of stonewalling such security measures.



The former President also read out the names of the Uvalde shooting victims, with each marked by a bell toll.