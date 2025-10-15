Trump calls out BRICS for ‘attack on dollar’, says tariff threats made nations ‘drop out’

US President Donald Trump has once again termed the BRICS alliance an 'attack' on the US dollar, asserting that his administration’s threat of tariffs against nations seeking to join the bloc deterred several from doing so.

He claimed this approach was crucial in preventing what he described as a deliberate attempt by the grouping to undermine America’s economic influence.

The BRICS grouping currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. It has gained prominence in recent years for promoting de-dollarisation in international trade and encouraging financial cooperation among developing economies.

Trump, however, has repeatedly denounced the bloc’s stance as 'anti-American', warning that the United States would retaliate against any economic challenge posed to the dollar.

Speaking on Tuesday alongside Argentine President Javier Milei during a bilateral meeting at the White House, Trump said he had been “very strong” on defending the dollar’s central role in global trade. “Anybody who wants to deal in dollars will have an advantage over those who do not,” he said.

Reiterating his hardline approach, Trump added: “I told anybody who wants to be in BRICS, that's fine, but we're going to put tariffs on your nation. Everybody dropped out. They're all dropping out of BRICS. BRICS was an attack on the dollar.” In trademark fashion, he didn't say who was 'dropping out'.