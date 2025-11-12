Trump defends H-1B visa programme, says US needs foreign talent for specialised roles

US President Donald Trump has defended the H-1B visa programme, emphasising that America requires specialised talent from abroad that is not readily available domestically.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump acknowledged concerns over foreign workers but said the country cannot fill highly technical roles by simply taking individuals from the unemployment line.

“You don’t have certain talents. And people have to learn,” Trump said. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory, we’re going to make missiles.’ It doesn’t work that way.”

He cited a recent case in Georgia where foreign experts from South Korea were brought in to manufacture batteries, a complex and hazardous task. Trump noted that attempts to replace them with local workers would have been impractical.

The president’s remarks come amid a crackdown on H-1B visa misuse. In September, Trump issued a Proclamation titled ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’, mandating that certain H-1B petitions filed after 21 September 2025 include an additional USD 100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility.