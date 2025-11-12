Trump defends H-1B visa programme, says US needs foreign talent for specialised roles
The US president acknowledged concerns over foreign workers but said the country cannot fill highly technical roles by simply taking individuals from the unemployment line
US President Donald Trump has defended the H-1B visa programme, emphasising that America requires specialised talent from abroad that is not readily available domestically.
Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump acknowledged concerns over foreign workers but said the country cannot fill highly technical roles by simply taking individuals from the unemployment line.
“You don’t have certain talents. And people have to learn,” Trump said. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory, we’re going to make missiles.’ It doesn’t work that way.”
He cited a recent case in Georgia where foreign experts from South Korea were brought in to manufacture batteries, a complex and hazardous task. Trump noted that attempts to replace them with local workers would have been impractical.
The president’s remarks come amid a crackdown on H-1B visa misuse. In September, Trump issued a Proclamation titled ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’, mandating that certain H-1B petitions filed after 21 September 2025 include an additional USD 100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility.
Last week, the administration announced 175 investigations into alleged H-1B visa abuses, including underpayment, fictitious work sites, and “benching” employees. Indian professionals, particularly in technology and medicine, form a significant portion of H-1B visa holders in the US.
The US Department of Labour said the investigations aim to protect American jobs, with Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer reiterating the administration’s commitment to prioritising American workers.
“We’re using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American jobs,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a post on X. “Under the leadership of President Trump, we’ll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers first.”
Trump’s comments highlight the tension between safeguarding domestic employment and maintaining access to specialised foreign talent critical to certain industries.
