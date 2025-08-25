Trump deploys armed National Guard units in Washington, considers expanding to other cities

Some National Guard units patrolling the United States capital at President Donald Trump’s direction have begun carrying firearms, marking an escalation in his deployment of military personnel to urban areas. The move follows an order issued last week by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to a Defence Department official, who was not authorised to speak on record, specific units engaged in certain missions are now armed with some with handguns and others with rifles. The official stressed that these troops have been trained and are operating under strict rules governing the use of force. An Associated Press photographer observed members of the South Carolina National Guard outside Union Station on Sunday carrying holstered pistols.

The development underscores Trump’s unusual bid to override the traditional policing powers of state and local governments. He has also indicated that he may extend such deployments to other Democrat-led cities, including Baltimore, Chicago and New York.

Trump’s latest comments followed a public exchange with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, who has been critical of the president’s expanded use of federal power in Washington. Moore invited Trump to visit Baltimore to discuss public safety, but the president instead suggested he might send in troops.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Moore of misrepresenting crime statistics, likening the situation to a previous dispute with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and declared he was prepared to “clean up the crime” in Baltimore if needed.