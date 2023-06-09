Trump indicted in classified documents case

The former President has sought to portray the indictment as a political move by President Joe Bien, who beat Trump in the race for the White House in 2020. Trump is running again and is likely to win the Republican nomination to go up against Biden in 2024; he is the frontrunner.

Trump already holds the dubious honour of being the first American President to face criminal charges when he was accused of 37 counts in a case in New York, where he was born and lived most of his life, in connection with paying off an adult film star to keep quiet about an affair that he has denied publicly.

Trump is facing a growing list of legal troubles. He has already lost a civil case of defamation against a columnist who has alleged he raped her in the 1990s. He is also under federal investigation for his role in an assault on the US Congress on January 6, 2021, and state investigation in Georgia for trying to overturn the outcome of the voting in the state in the 2020 presidential election.