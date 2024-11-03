Trump pits Americans against one another, US deserves better: Kamala Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pits Americans against one another, his Democratic rival and vice-president Kamala Harris alleged Friday and asserted her pledge to pursue common sense solutions and to be a president for all Americans.

"America deserves better than what Donald Trump is offering. America deserves a president who understands our role and responsibility to our people and to the rest of the world to be a model," she said.

Campaigning in the presidential elections entered the last few days with both Harris and Trump making closing arguments before voters in the key swing states.

"As you have heard me say many a times, my pledge to the American people is to pursue common sense solutions, to listen to those, even those who disagree with me, to listen to experts, and to be a president for all Americans,” Harris told reporters in Wisconsin.

"Donald Trump's closing argument is very different. He pits Americans against one another. He spends full time having Americans point their fingers at one another. And he spends a considerable amount of time plotting his revenge on his political opponents," she said.

She said that as of last night, Trump has indicated that the person who would be in charge of healthcare for Americans people is someone who has "routinely promoted junk science and crazy conspiracy theories", and who once expressed support for a national abortion ban. "And who is the exact last person in America who should be setting health care policy for America's families and children."