Trump ratings stagnate amid deportation backlash, Reuters poll flags risks for Republicans

US President Donald Trump is facing a convergence of political pressures — from a controversial deportation drive to the fallout of the Iran war — with new Reuters/Ipsos surveys pointing to stagnant approval ratings and potential electoral risks for his Republican Party.

A six-day Reuters/Ipsos poll of 4,557 adults concluded on Monday, 20 April, found Trump’s overall approval rating stuck at 36 per cent, the lowest of his current term and unchanged from a month earlier. The figure marks a sharp drop from the 47 per cent he recorded shortly after taking office on 20 January 2025.

At the same time, a separate Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown could carry political costs. Some 52 per cent of Americans said they are less likely to support candidates who back his deportation policies, compared with 42 per cent who said they would be more likely to do so.

The warning signs are particularly pronounced among independents, with 57 per cent preferring candidates who oppose Trump’s deportation approach and just 32 per cent favouring those who support it — a potentially decisive shift ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The erosion in support comes despite immigration initially being one of Trump’s stronger issues. Approval of his handling of immigration stood at around 50 per cent shortly after his inauguration, but has since dropped to 40 per cent following more than a year of aggressive enforcement measures.