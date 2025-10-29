Trump repeats claim that seven ‘brand-new, beautiful planes’ went down in India–Pak clash

This is not the first time Trump has made such assertions. In July, he had claimed that five fighter jets were downed during the conflict, before later revising his statement to seven aircraft allegedly lost during the four-day military standoff in August under what he referred to as Operation Sindoor.

Indian officials, however, have consistently maintained that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries—without any external mediation.

Trump also linked his self-proclaimed role in defusing the India–Pakistan crisis to broader global peace efforts. “I was told that if I could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, I should get the Nobel Prize. I said, ‘Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one,’” he remarked.

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, noting that the former US President had made the same claim “54 times” across various countries. “He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK.

He has said it mid-flight and on land. Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening. No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more,” Ramesh quipped.