India will not be buying oil from Russia, Trump repeats

US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has “more or less stopped” purchasing oil from Russia, asserting that New Delhi has significantly reduced its imports as part of a “de-escalation” in energy ties with Moscow.

Speaking to the media during a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Trump said: “India will not be buying oil from Russia. They have already de-escalated and have more or less stopped. They are pulling back. They have bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they won’t be doing it anymore.”

The remarks come amid rising tensions between Washington and New Delhi over trade and energy policy, following Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India’s previous purchases of Russian crude.

In response, India on Thursday reiterated that it was “broad-basing and diversifying” its sources of energy procurement based on market conditions. The statement was widely seen as a diplomatic response to Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would halt imports of Russian oil.

Washington has for months accused India of indirectly helping to fund Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine by buying discounted Russian crude, even as New Delhi insists its purchases are guided by national interest and global market dynamics.

A spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the country’s energy decisions were made “in line with its economic security and consumer needs.” New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that its dealings with Moscow remain within the bounds of international law and do not violate sanctions.

Relations between the two nations have deteriorated sharply in recent weeks following the imposition of higher tariffs by the Trump administration.