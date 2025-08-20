Trump sparks outrage with attack on the Smithsonian’s portrayal of slavery

President Donald Trump has ignited a fresh storm of criticism after directing sharp attacks at the Smithsonian Institution, accusing its museums of amplifying negative narratives about slavery and neglecting America’s achievements.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump complained that Smithsonian museums were “out of control” and fixated on “how bad slavery was” rather than showcasing the nation’s successes. He revealed that his legal team had been instructed to begin a review of the institution, mirroring steps his administration had taken with universities.