Trump vows to end birthright citizenship if he wins in 2024

"My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming and encourage many of the aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries. They must go back," the former President said.



Besides the US, Canada and Mexico also offer birthright citizenship.



Trump had also brought up the issue while he was in office.



In a 2018 interview with Axios magazine, he had said that he would end birthright citizenship through an executive order, although he did not provide a timeline for doing so, reports CNN.



Again in 2019, Trump had said he wass "seriously" considering ending birthright citizenship despite the fact that such a move would face immediate legal challenge and is at odds with Supreme Court precedent.