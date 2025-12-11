Trump’s economic and immigration ratings sink to new lows ahead of 2026
AP-NORC poll shows sharp drop in public approval on two signature issues as Republicans brace for midterms
US President Donald Trump’s standing with the American public on two of his most important political touchstones — the economy and immigration — has dropped sharply since March, according to a new AP-NORC poll. The findings point to a potentially serious vulnerability for the president and his party as Republicans begin organising for the 2026 midterm elections, in which control of Congress will once again be at stake.
The survey, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, shows that only 31 per cent of US adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, a nine-point slide since March and the lowest rating he has recorded in an AP-NORC poll during either of his terms in office.
The decline is especially striking given that Trump’s stewardship of the economy was central to his re-election message in 2024 and remains a cornerstone of his political identity.
Several factors appear to be driving the erosion. Though headline inflation has cooled from the peaks of the early 2020s, Americans continue to feel the cumulative effects of years of rising prices, especially for housing, groceries, insurance premiums and energy.
Wage growth has not kept pace for many households, and economic anxiety remains high among both lower-income and middle-income voters. Economists note that interest rates, still elevated after aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve earlier in the decade, have kept borrowing costs high for mortgages, car loans and credit cards — all of which feed public dissatisfaction.
Trump has repeatedly argued that his policies, including tax cuts and efforts to reduce regulation, will spur stronger growth if given more time. But the poll suggests that many Americans are unconvinced, and that the president has yet to persuade sceptical voters that he is restoring the economic stability he promised.
Immigration — another signature issue that helped propel Trump back to the White House — has also become a source of discontent. While the poll’s detailed immigration figures were not released in the initial summary, AP-NORC found a similarly marked decline in public approval.
The administration has faced growing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats as record numbers of border crossings continue despite a series of executive actions and heightened enforcement efforts. Hard-line conservatives accuse Trump of failing to deliver the sweeping restrictions he vowed, while moderates and immigration advocates argue that the administration’s policies are chaotic, punitive and ineffective.
The combination of economic frustration and immigration fatigue creates a challenging backdrop for Republicans heading into 2026. Strategists in both parties say Trump’s slipping approval ratings could reshape competitive House and Senate races, particularly in suburban districts that have swung between the parties in recent cycles. While there is still time for public sentiment to shift, the latest poll offers a clear warning: issues that once buoyed Trump politically may now be weighing him down.
With AP/PTI inputs
