Trump’s economic and immigration ratings sink to new lows ahead of 2026

US President Donald Trump’s standing with the American public on two of his most important political touchstones — the economy and immigration — has dropped sharply since March, according to a new AP-NORC poll. The findings point to a potentially serious vulnerability for the president and his party as Republicans begin organising for the 2026 midterm elections, in which control of Congress will once again be at stake.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, shows that only 31 per cent of US adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, a nine-point slide since March and the lowest rating he has recorded in an AP-NORC poll during either of his terms in office.

The decline is especially striking given that Trump’s stewardship of the economy was central to his re-election message in 2024 and remains a cornerstone of his political identity.

Several factors appear to be driving the erosion. Though headline inflation has cooled from the peaks of the early 2020s, Americans continue to feel the cumulative effects of years of rising prices, especially for housing, groceries, insurance premiums and energy.

Wage growth has not kept pace for many households, and economic anxiety remains high among both lower-income and middle-income voters. Economists note that interest rates, still elevated after aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve earlier in the decade, have kept borrowing costs high for mortgages, car loans and credit cards — all of which feed public dissatisfaction.