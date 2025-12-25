Turkey foils planned Christmas and New Year attacks, 115 IS suspects detained
Authorities in Istanbul arrest suspected Islamic State members targeting holiday celebrations
Turkish authorities have detained 115 suspected Islamic State (IS) members allegedly planning attacks on Christmas and New Year celebrations across the country, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Istanbul police received intelligence indicating that the suspects were targeting non-Muslims during the holiday season.
Following the tip-off, officers conducted raids at 124 locations across the city, apprehending 115 of the 137 individuals sought.
Several pistols and ammunition were recovered during the operation, which officials described as a pre-emptive move to prevent potential attacks. The prosecutor’s office highlighted the ongoing vigilance of Turkish security forces in safeguarding public safety during festive periods.
With agency inputs
