Turkey gears up for Erdogan's "last election"

When roughly 63 million eligible voters go to the polls to elect mayors in 81 Turkish cities and municipalities on March 31, it will be a historic local election for one person in particular: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has spoken of his "last election" before handing over responsibility to the next generation.

Turkey's constitution obliges Erdogan to step down in four years due to term limits.

But an Erdogan loyalist in the Turkish parliament, former justice minister Bekir Bozdag, has long teased a constitutional amendment that would allow the head of state to run for another term. And the president's ultranationalist ally Devlet Bahceli has publicly pleaded with Erdogan, telling him: "You cannot leave the Turkish nation alone!"