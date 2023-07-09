Turkey takes 'fair, balanced stance' in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan

Turkey has taken a "fair and balanced stance" in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and strengthened ties with both countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"While strengthening our relations with Ukraine, we did not allow our relations with the Russian Federation to deteriorate," Erdogan said at a rally in the eastern province of Bayburt on Saturday, after his meeting with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.