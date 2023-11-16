Turkey takes in 27 from Gaza, including cancer patients, for treatment

Twenty-seven patients from Gaza and their 13 attendants, who passed through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Thursday.

"Twenty-seven patients from Gaza, most of whom are cancer patients who need urgent treatment, are in our country," Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters at the airport in Ankara.

"We established a health coordination team consisting of technical committees to bring patients to our country, especially cancer patients," the minister said.

Turkey has delivered aid to Gaza, including medications, medical supplies and devices to meet the needs of the people in Gaza, Xinhua news agency quoted Koca as saying further.

The planes, departing from Egypt's El Arish Airport, landed at Ankara Esenboga Airport at midnight.