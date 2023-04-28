Turkish evacuation plane shot at in Sudan

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday that its evacuation plane was shot at as it arrived in conflict-torn Sudan, but no injuries were reported.



The Turkish C-130 plane, which was landing at Wadi Seidna Airport outside Sudan's capital Khartoum for evacuation, was shot at, said a statement from the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.



The plane landed safely, no injuries were reported for the personnel, and the aircraft is parked for inspection, the statement added.