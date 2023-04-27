Situation in Sudan highly volatile; focus is to ensure safety of Indians: FS Kwatra

The security situation in Sudan remains very complex and highly volatile and India's efforts have been to ensure safety of Indian nationals, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday.



At a media briefing, he said India has been in touch with all the concerned sides in Sudan with a focus on taking out Indians from the conflict zones.



"Our focus has been to take out the Indians from the conflict zones to safer areas as soon as possible and then to bring them back home," the foreign secretary said.