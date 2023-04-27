'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeals in Sudan

He said the warring groups can shoot anybody "depending on their mood".



"It depends on the mood of the individual. If we say we are Indians, they let us go," the Faridabad native said.



Meanwhile, IndiGo said it has offered services for charter flights to Jeddah under 'Operation Kaveri'.



"We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights, nothing has been confirmed as of yet," the airline said in a statement.



The Indian Air Force's transport aircraft brought to Jeddah 392 Indians from Port Sudan on Wednesday, a day after an Indian Navy ship rescued 278 citizens from that country.



The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at 670, according to official data.



The first batch of 278 Indians were evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.



Several states have opened help desks and announced assistance such as free travel and lodging for Indians evacuated from Sudan once they arrive in the country.