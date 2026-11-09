Twelve found dead on migrant boat off Crete; 18 rescued

Greek authorities recovered 12 bodies from a migrant boat south of Crete; a passing cargo ship rescued 18 survivors

Two other boats carrying 87 people were located nearby, with those aboard being taken to a port on Crete’s southern coast

The deaths come as the Libya–Crete crossing remains a major migration corridor into Greece

Greek authorities recovered the bodies of 12 people from a migrant boat south of Crete early on Monday, while a passing cargo ship rescued 18 survivors, the coast guard said.

The vessel was located about 15 nautical miles, or 28 kilometres, south of the island. Officials did not immediately release the identities or nationalities of those who died, and the circumstances of their deaths remained unclear.

Authorities also located two other boats in waters south of Crete, carrying 47 and 40 people respectively. Those aboard were being brought to a port on the island’s southern coast, according to the coast guard.

Across the three vessels, 105 people were found alive and 12 were recovered dead. The initial account did not establish where the boat carrying the victims had departed from or how long it had been at sea.